BLACK SUPERHERO ALERT

We can never get enough Black superhero movies that now include gritty Indie thriller “Lazarus” starring Sean Riggs as the titular anti-hero who literally beats the life out of bad guys and absorbs their life force.

Writer/director R.L. Scott’s film debut also stars Mya (yep, THAT Mya), Costas Mandylor (Saw IV), Aeriel Miranda (Straight Outta Compton), Shane Brolly (Underworld), Nicki Micheaux (In The Dark), Noel Gugliemi (Training Day), Linc Hand (68 Whiskey) and Adamo Palladino (Becoming Bond) in the Samuel Goldwyn-produced project streaming exclusively on FOX’s free streaming site Tubi.

“Lazarus proves that indie filmmakers can deliver powerful superhero stories, a space usually reserved for the majors,” said Adam Lewinson, Chief Content Officer of Tubi. “Viewers will be treated to a diverse and talented cast in an otherworldly Los Angeles setting, completely free

and exclusive on Tubi.”

“Lazarus” centers around a man (Riggs) who is killed and reborn as an unstoppable fighting machine. Upon regaining consciousness, he discovers he has been gifted with extraordinary powers that allow him to wage a one-man war against the organization responsible for plunging his city into darkness.”

We caught up with “Lazarus” star Sean Riggs who opened up about carrying the Black superhero mantle, making an Indie movie in the streaming era and much, more more in our exclusive interview you can watch below:

“Lazarus” joins Tubi’s massive global library of over 30,000 movies and television shows globally from over 250 content partners, including nearly every major studio. The service gives fans of films and television programs an easy way to discover new content that is available completely free.