ATL “diamonds in the rough”, #MAFS experts, and awkward AF situations; OH MY!

Lifetime is expanding its Married At Fist Sight universe with the new spinoff series Married at First Sight: Unmatchables premiering Wednesday, April 21 at 10 pm ET/PT.

After pulling out your hair while watching Paige and Chris continue their ill-matched matrimony, you can enjoy this fun palette cleanser that follows 16 applicants from previous seasons who desperately need guidance and advice from #MAFS experts Pastor Calvin Roberson and Dr. Viviana Coles.

Out of over 65,000 applicants, the lucky 16 Umatchables are ATL “diamonds in the rough” who weren’t quite marriage material yet but with a little polish they could make for 8 well-matched couples. They’ll undergo physical and personal transformations before being set up on a date to see if love is in the air and if they can ultimately get out of their own way on their romantic journeys.

Meet the Unmatchables Below:

The Ladies

Ashli, 32

Ashli hasn’t kissed a man in 11 years and hates the idea of being intimate. This Pastor’s daughter must overcome her co-dependency issues with her roommate because they make it difficult for any man to get close.

Danielle, 29

A true conspiracy theorist, Danielle believes the earth is flat and monogamy is a scam. Her eye is always wandering for the next best thing, making it hard for any man to take her seriously. She seems to be super open and would welcome multiple husbands in her marriage – or – is it all a sham?

Evan-Nicole, 24

Successful hairdresser Evan-Nicole is a boss in business and “bossy” in relationships. Her impatience leads to her interrogating men on the first date. She even facetimes and eats full meals on the toilet to save time. She needs a serious lesson in manners…especially “bathroom” etiquette.

Gabrielle, 27

Gabrielle has never been on a date that didn’t take place over text. Although she has a great sense of humor over virtual conversation, she can be brutally judgmental in person. The experts will try to help her become more vulnerable so she can turn her “text-ationships” into real-ationships.

Megan, 27

Megan comes as a combo deal with the only foods she eats, chicken nuggets and mac and cheese. This junk foodie is counting on the experts to help break down her walls and work on her trust issues so she can find a man that can keep up with her competitive nature.

Renise, 33

Renise loves wizards, magic, and… sex bondage. A relationship is not fun unless she’s getting spanked while reading a fantasy novel. She has strong requirements on sex, politics, and literature – and if they don’t hit the mark on the first date… Presto Chango…on to the next act!

Stephanie, 39

Stephanie is in search of a husband that will provide and pay for the upkeep of her appearance and expensive lifestyle. Although single for over a decade, she has no idea why it’s so hard for a man to treat her like the princess she believes she is.

The Men

Brandon, 34

Brandon lives a double life, but his alter-ego “Legend” seems to be doing most of the living. His club promoting, party all day lifestyle doesn’t leave time for him to pursue any meaningful relationships. He needs the experts’ help to decide which life will get him the love he wants.

Caleb, 26

Caleb values looks over love… his own looks. He doesn’t believe in conversation because according to him, all he needs is a smile to get a date. The experts will have to help Caleb look past the physical and work on his communication skills before falling in love.

Chaz, 30

Chaz is an ICU nurse who is successful at caring for people but fails when it comes to digging deep in matters of the heart. Chaz is a serial dater with superficial tendencies. He settles into any relationship as long as they look good next to him but fails at trying to get to know them on an intimate level…until it’s too late.

Clyde, 30

Known by his friends as a “clean freak,” Clyde is looking for a woman whose house is so clean, you can eat off their floor. He may be a lovable dork, but his obsessive nature scares away any potential of living with a woman.

Ervin, 37

With four broken engagements under his belt (Chris Williams, is that you???), Ervin is a true Runaway Groom. At first signs of trouble, he cuts and runs. This fitness trainer is so obsessed with a healthy lifestyle, he fails to see that his dating habits are the opposite of healthy.

Frank, 29

Always thinking ten steps ahead, Frank fails to live in the moment. Afraid of being judged by others, Frank overthinks everything when it comes to relationships. This “textbook only child” worries more about satisfying his parents’ standards than his own.

Niraj, 29

Niraj is a mechanical engineer consultant who is as rigid as the robots he works on. Women are just numerical variables in one large mathematical equation. Although Niraj is a bachelor of over 15 years, this know-it-all believes he knows exactly who’s the perfect woman that’s right for him.

Sam, 29

Sam is as confused about his wardrobe and career path as he is his dating. Sam’s wild styles and mood change so frequently, it’s hard to take grip of his true goals and personality. Sam may think he’s the “life of the party,” but he may be seen as “too much to handle” to potential husbands.

Xavius, 25

Xavius is a funeral director in training that prefers the company of dead people. His regimented lifestyle and preference towards the looks and scent of a woman have him blinded from any potential relationships. He needs the experts to help him relax and smell the roses instead of smelling his dates.

Married at First Sight: Unmatchables is executive produced by Chris Coelen, Eric Detwiler, and Scott Teti from Kinetic Content and Cat Rodriguez for Lifetime. Gena McCarthy is also an executive producer.



Married at First Sight: Unmatchables premieres Wednesday, April 21 at 10 pm ET/PT.