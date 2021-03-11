MORE THANGS, THANGIN’

Back at it again with more quaranTIDDAY meats and treats to get you through an eventful week dominated by Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s royally messy interview with Oprah, Congress making it rain with the new stimmy bill, cackle-worthy “Coming 2 America” chitter-chatter, MORE #MAFS messiness, HILARIOUS “WandaVision” memes and the aftermath of NBA All-Star weekend in Atlanta.

Yep, another carefully curated collection of quarantined baddies (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Tyrese’s new big booty boo Zelie Timothy making her debut in the series after canoodling with the still very married actor/singer during NBA All-Star weekend.

Based on our Instagram research, she’s FINE fine, “Dominic Asian” (according to Tyrese’s bungled hashtag), a lover of, uh, exotic photoshoots and seemingly smitten with Tyrese who couldn’t WAIT to post her all over his gram.

In one video, the couple loves upon each other in a club before hitting a few other All-Star Weekend festivities in the A.

At this point, nearly a YEAR into quarantine, we’re slowly inching back to normalcy, planning how we’re going to blow the stimmy money, finding joy in the little things while caught up in COVID hysteria.

This week’s compilation features some of our faves like Jordyn Woods, Chloe Bailey, and Draya Michele delivering heat along with Joie Chavis and Kayla Nicole giving us what we needed.

There’s also elite baddie energy from Ana Montana and Jania so feast your eyes on these beauties and tell us what you think in the comments. Enjoy the latest helping of tidday meats and treats on the flip.