As more and more Americans get vaccinated every single day, folks in the music industry are trying to get things rolling as quickly as possible–and now, we’ve already got our first festival announcement.

The first to make their move is the Life Is Beautiful Music & Art Festival, a three-day event that takes place (almost) every year in Las Vegas. They just released their 2021 lineup with plans to kick off the festivities from September 17- September 19th.

“We have always put the health, safety, and security of our community first,” Lauren DelFrago, Festival Director of Life is Beautiful, said in a statement on Wednesday. “As we prepare to produce the 2021 festival, we feel a heightened sense of responsibility to our staff, partners, performers, and attendees, and continue to work closely with local and state officials to ensure a safe return to live music.”

Among those confirmed for the festival are ASAP Rocky, Young Thug, Billie Eilish, 6LACK, Tame Impala, HAIM, St. Vincent, Ludacris, J.I.D., Bia, and more.

“After a year away, we’re not only excited to welcome our fans back to Downtown Las Vegas, but also our partner artists, chefs, speakers, and creators of all forms,” the Life Is Beautiful CEO David Oehm said. “We believe in the power and connection that comes with live experiences and we’re thrilled to reunite and celebrate a collective return to discovery, serendipity, and together!”

If everything goes as planned, Life Is Beautiful will take place in Downtown Las Vegas from September 17-19, 2021. Check out the full lineup for yourself down below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CMP1u4sngTT/