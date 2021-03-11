Bossip Video

Aja Naomi King is not only sharing pregnancy news, she’s offering kind words to women like herself who’ve suffered multiple miscarriages.

The “How To Get Away With Murder” actress, 36, shared today, that she’s expecting and also bravely revealed that she miscarried twice, which makes this child her “rainbow baby.” According to Aja, while she feels “fullness and immense joy” she wanted to note that her journey in carrying “Baby King” “has not been devoid of heartbreak.” She admitted to having two miscarriages, something she initially was hesitant to share because many women have had “worse experiences” than her.

“I suffered two miscarriages and even now trying to capture what it felt like in words is simply absurd to me because I will never have language enough for it,” she captioned a picture of her glowing baby bump on Instagram. “At first I wasn’t sure about sharing my experience because I felt like so many other people had way worse experiences than I did, but I realized that I can’t treat pain like an Olympic sport, as if it’s a competition and only those who have the worst stories win the right to talk about it. No matter the size of it in your mind, pain is pain and loss is loss, whatever the degree. And once you are touched by it, it stays with you forever.”

Aja also noted that because of her miscarriages she’s been fearful throughout her pregnancy but she’s believing that her “beautiful gift” will be fine and she’s “trusting the facts.” She also closed with an especially sweet message to fellow rainbow moms like herself.

“I really just want to say that if you’ve gone through this or are going through this, you don’t have to carry the weight of it alone. And for some( I won’t attempt to speak for everyone) it can be freeing.” So I take this piece of freedom and I hope for someone else it allows them to feel a little less alone. Sending love always. ❤️”

Beautiful and brave!

Congratulations Queen Aja on baby King!