BIG BAGG BIDEN

After months of political squabbling and brokie antics, President Biden finally signed the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan that would deliver $1,400 stimulus checks to qualifying Americans.

“This historic legislation is about rebuilding the backbone of this country and giving people in this nation, working people, middle class folks, people who built the country, a fighting chance,” said Biden before signing the bill one day earlier than expected.

According to CNBC, those who earn less than $75,000 per year and file as “single” on their taxes will receive $1,400 as will head of households earning less than $112,500. Married couples earning less than $150,000 will be allotted $2,800 and if they have children they will be given $1,400 per child.

Additionally, the bill provides an extra $300 per week for those who are currently on unemployment. If your household previously earned under $150,000, then the first $10,200 of unemployment payments will be tax-free.

For those families facing food shortages, food stamps will be increased 15% through September as opposed to ending completely in June. $20 billion will be sent to state and local governments to help low-income families pay their back rent.

$5 billion will be issued to states to establish socially distant housing for the homeless and another $5 billion will be spent on emergency housing vouchers for those folks.

Oh yes, it’s a bandemic thanks to “MoneyBagg Joe” who immediately trended as the latest hilarious meme wave on social media.

How are you planning to spend your stimmy money? Tell us down below and peep the funniest reactions to Biden cashing America out on the flip.