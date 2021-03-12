Bossip Video

NYC rapper A-Boogie with The Hoodie put his break up with the mother of his two children, Ella Bands, on blast on Instagram yesterday, and fans are raising eyes brows over the questionable move.

The couple welcomed their second child, a son, into the world just last summer, but on Thursday the “Look Back At It” rapper revealed in a bitter social media post that their romance was over and done for. The message starts off sweet and takes an ironic turn when A Boogie writes he wants 25-year-old Ella to “be free,” adding a tear-drop emoji.

“As much as I don’t wanna admit it, I don’t deserve you @slaybella_,” the rapper penned on his Instagram story. “You have a beautiful long life ahead of you and I don’t wanna be the reason you’re not happy. Be free go be what you truly want to be.”

It’s hard to say if A-Boogie did this out of emotions or just to fire back at his baby mama, but folks on social media found it to be kinda cruel.

Ella, who is a mother of two and business owner, saw A-Boogie’s post and shot back with a message of her own! Reposting his message, where he pettily tagged her, she added that they had already spoken about the split “in real life”, laughing at his audacity.

“Lmao we already talked about this in real life & it was my idea Idk why he coming on Instagram with it like he setting me freeboy go to hell [eye roll emoji].”

