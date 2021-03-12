“Belle Collective” Exclusive: Can Antoinette Bring Marie And Latrice Together Without Any Mississippi Mud Slinging?

Happy Friday y’all!

The weekend is here and OWN is dropping a brand new episode of “Belle Collective” tonight. Lucky for y’all, we have an exclusive sneak peek clip for your viewing pleasure. The clip finds Antoinette inviting all of the Belles into her business for a Sip and See. Despite previous issues between Marie and Latrice and Marie and Kaylin, she’s hopeful the women will find common ground and avoid further issues, so she talks to Latrice and Kaylin about smoothing over things and keeping calm. Latrice promises to keep it classy… with a caveat! Check out the clip below:

Here’s what else to expect from the episode:

The Belles reach new heights as Marie opens her new practice, and Latrice has a launch party. Problems continue for Lateshia on Farish Street, and Antoinette fears she won’t be ready for the Sip & See, where Marie and Latrice finally meet face to face.

We’re hoping for the best but expecting the worst. How about y’all?

“Belle Collective” airs Friday March 12 at 10PM EST on OWN

Will you be watching?