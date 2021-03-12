Bossip Video

Netflix is fed up with password sharing and vows to crack down on the illegal practice this year.

Years ago, Netflix was the undisputed king of video streaming, with everyone having Netflix in their household even if they weren’t the owner of the account. Back then, the streamer urged users not to share passwords but really put no effort into ensuring password sharing didn’t happen.

Fast forward to 2021 and every company has its own streaming service like the wildly popular Disney+ which is doing better than anyone expected. Disney set targets for their app for the year 2025 and in under one year, they have surpassed those goals. With the streaming wars heating up, Netflix is now prepared to stop password sharing and hopefully push users to get their own accounts. According to CNBC, Netflix is testing new ways to stop password sharing in 2021.

Netflix is trying out a new policy with some customers, prompting certain people to sign up for a separate account if they aren’t watching with the subscriber. The message reads: “If you don’t live with the owner of this account, you need your own account to keep watching.” The Streamable first reported about the trial. According to a spokesman, Netflix tries “hundreds” of tests a year with select customers. “This test is designed to help ensure that people using Netflix accounts are authorized to do so,” Netflix said in a statement. The trial may not lead to a larger crackdown around password sharing. The test could be applied for account security as well as sharing passwords.

Netflix revealed 33% of all users share their passwords with someone else. That percentage multiplied this year. The downside to the crackdown could push users to go with other streaming services, which is a risk Netflix appears to be willing to take.

