Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers come to terms on a contract extension that will keep Brady through 2022.

Last year, when Tom Brady announced he was leaving The New England Patriots, it sent shockwaves throughout the sports world for a number of reasons. Tom was vocal about wanting to still play football at a high level, and simply put, the Patriots could have kept him home. During his time in New England, he gave a massive return on investment, winning six rings with the franchise.

Tom would go on to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and ended up winning the Super Bowl in his first season with the franchise. According to Bleacher Report, Tampa Bay and Tom have agreed to keep the train going and hope to bring home more rings in the future.

Per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Brady signed a one-year extension Friday that runs through the 2022 NFL season. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported it’s technically a four-year deal that voids after one. Schefter also noted the deal would save the Buccaneers $19 million against the salary cap this season. Brady signed a two-year, $50 million deal with the Bucs that was fully guaranteed in March 2020. The deal ended his storied 20-year career with the New England Patriots that included six Super Bowl wins and three MVP awards.

This news comes just hours after his former team announced they would be keeping QB Cam Newton for another year. It’s safe to say everyone is ready for this upcoming season with fans back in the stands and another chance to compete. Brady already has nothing left to prove, but another ring would be downright disrespectful in the best way possible.