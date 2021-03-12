Bossip Video

Emmanuel Acho returns to A Late Show this week to give Stephen Colbert a preview of The Bachelor: After The Final Rose. Of course, he also discusses the situation surrounding the show’s longtime host, Chris Harrison.

Following Chris Harrison’s now-infamous Extra interview, where he defended a contestant who attended an antebellum south plantation-themed party in 2018, the host stepped away from his hosting duties. Once he did so, the franchise announced that Emmanuel Acho, the author of Uncomfortable Conversations With A Black Man, would be taking the hosting gig for this season’s reunion special, The Bachelor: After The Final Rose.

Acho stopped by A Late Show to give fans a preview of what to expect on the show, saying that this is, without a doubt, the most uncomfortable conversation that has ever been had on the series. He also gives his thoughts on whether or not Chris Harrison should return to his hosting duties, or if he should be fired completely. Plus, Emmanuel reveals that he was actually asked to be a contestant on The Bachelorette three times in the past–but obviously, he turned them all down.

Check out the full interview for yourself down below: