Adrienne Bailon made an interesting revelation as the ladies of The Real Daytime discussed the topic of women taking on the job of being “choice” parents, tackling parenthood without a partner, and how they each feel about the topic. Apparently, Adrienne Bailon strongly considered having a baby and made plans with a man to do so before finding her current husband Israel Houghton.

While discussing with Loni Love, Jeannie Mai, and Garcelle about “choice babies,” Adrienne said she made a pact with her hairstylist Ray to go half on a baby. Adrienne said her “best friend” is quite the singer as she is and she felt like they’d make a “fabulous” kid together.

Adrienne explained to the ladies:

Me and Ray used to talk about having a baby at some point. We thought we’d make a beautiful child, Ray is my hairstylist. And we were like yo if we never find nobody me and Ray could coparent together amazing. He’s like my best friend, he wants children, I [want children].

Loni, finding the idea of Adrienne and Ray procreating funny interjected saying “Lord! That po’ child.” Adrienne disagreed, adding,

That child would be fabulous, ok?! With the flyest hair around.

Adrienne actually fulfilled her wish to find a musically inclined partner and got engaged to her musician boo Israel Houghton on August 12, 2016,in Paris after six months of dating. They were married in Paris on November 11, 2016. So far they don’t have any kids together but proud stepmom Adrienne has expressed her desire to expand their family.

