The Cast Of "VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition" Has A Game Night
“VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition”: Players Gonna Play… Let The Games Begin! [VIDEO]
The weekend is just beginning and our mind is on Monday already!
That’s because we just watched an exclusive clip from Monday night’s episode of “VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition” and now we’re excited to see what else is in store with our “Love & Hip Hop” favorites. In the upcoming episode the gang gets together for a game night, do you think folks will play nice? Check out the episode below:
Here’s what else to expect from the episode:
Tensions build when Apryl and Fizz have a blowout argument. Judy and Mendeecees find resolution, but Yandy is still left slighted. Scrappy and Bambi deal with their marital issues with a little help from Ray J. And Joc throws a game night full of friendly competition and drunken shenanigans.
VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition airs on Monday, March 15th at 8pm ET/PT
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.