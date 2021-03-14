Bossip Video

One year after her daughter was murdered by Louisville Metro Police, Breonna Taylor’s mom is rightfully demanding answers.

Tamika Palmer was disheartened when only one officer, Brett Hankison, was indicted for “wanton endangerment” for firing into a neighboring apartment, but not directly for Breonna’s death and she’s continuing to push for some semblance of accountability.

Attorney Sam Aguiar confirmed to CNN on Saturday, the one-year mark of Breonna’s death, that Ms. Palmer filed internal affairs complaints against six officers with the Professional Standards Unit of the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) this week.

“These internal affairs complaints were filed to get answers, explanations, and accountability,” said Aguiar in a statement. “We believe a thorough investigation of these allegations will expose the rotten underbelly of a rogue police division and the lengths that investigators went to protect the officers. And when it does, LMPD needs to show that it will clean house, get Tamika Palmer the answers she’s been owed for a year and honor the oaths sworn to protect our citizens. These officers can’t be allowed to lie and say it’s alright because they’re police. They can’t be allowed to cover up their actions and not explain it, just because they’re police.”

In the complaints, Palmer alleges that the officers’ behavior was “unacceptable, intolerable and contributing factors to Breonna’s death and the deficient investigation thereafter.” Palmer also alleges the actions of the two other officers were “unbecoming of a ranking officer on scene.”

The LMPD has acknowledged the complaints and they’re pledging to be “transparent.”

In addition to filing internal affairs complaints, Ms. Palmer spoke out on her daughter’s passing with WLKY and emphasized the need for accountability.

“To know that they did it and to hear people say, ‘That’s wrong or that shouldn’t have happened,’ but no one is going to be held accountable, and that’s just the problem. Not to say all officers are bad, but there’s no accountability. So, they don’t feel like they have to change their actions or their behaviors,” Palmer said. “We still have to demand and fight which I don’t understand why. I’ve never seen something so black and white and nobody willing to do the right thing or what is happening inside of this unit or this whole thing that nobody knows what’s the right thing to do is.”

Best wishes to Tamika Palmer as she continues to fight for Breonna.