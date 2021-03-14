Bossip Video

A legendary middleweight boxer has unfortunately passed away. “Marvelous” Marvin Hagler died Saturday at the age of 66. The news was confirmed by his wife Kay on Facebook.

“I am sorry to make a very sad announcement,” she wrote. “Today unfortunately my beloved husband Marvelous Marvin passed away unexpectedly at his home here in New Hampshire. Our family requests that you respect our privacy during this difficult time.”

Lauded for being a boxing great and one of the best middleweight fighters of all time, Marvin was the middleweight champ from 1980 to 1987.

NewsOne reports that controversy swirled soon after the boxer’s passing because of a social media post from fellow boxing legend Thomas “Hitman” Hearns, with whom Hagler had arguably his greatest triumph in the ring back in the 1980s. Hearns said Hagler was suffering health problems due to the COVID-19 vaccine.

“He’s in ICU fighting the after effects of the vaccine!” Hearns claimed in the post without offering any proof.

Hearns later added on his Insta-Story that he wanted the family to have “peace” after the boxer’s passing. He also denied that he was an anti-vaxxer.

“Allow us to have our peace. Our love and respect to Marvin and his family, this is not an anti vaccine campaign,” Hearns wrote. “It’s outrageous to have that in mind during the passing of a King, Legend, Father, Husband and so much more.”

Hagler was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 1993. He’s survived by his current wife and five children from a previous marriage.