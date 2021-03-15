Bossip Video

Beyoncé continues to make history, becoming the most Grammy awarded female artist in Grammy history.

Beyoncé has had a career that comes second to none. Time and time again, she delivers for her fans and critics while staying true to her vision and her goals. One thing about Bey: she isn’t afraid to put in the work and when she does, we always get a masterpiece. Quality control is her game and with that constantly successful execution comes acclaim and appreciation.

In 2001, the singer earned her first Grammy alongside Destiny’s Child for “Say My Name,” which would mark the start of Queen Bey’s consistent Grammy wins over the next two decades. Last night, she made history, winning more Grammy’s than any other performer.

“As an artist, I believe it’s my job, and all of our jobs to reflect the times, and it’s been such a difficult time,” the singer said at the L.A. Convention Center. “So I wanted to uplift, encourage, and celebrate all of the beautiful black queens and kings that continue to inspire me and inspire the whole world.” “This is so overwhelming, I’ve been working my whole life — since nine years old — and I can’t believe this happened on such a magical night,” she added.

Last night marked the first time Beyoncé attended the show since 2017, when she was robbed by the Grammys after Lemonade lost in the Album of the Year category. With last night’s wins, Beyoncé surpasses country-bluegrass artist Alison Krauss, who previously held the record with 27 Grammys. Beyoncé has also tied Quincy Jones for second-most Grammy wins ever. You can see the full list of last nights Grammy winners here.