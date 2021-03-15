Bossip Video

Following their extremely short-lived beef, which all stemmed from a misunderstanding in the first place, DaBaby has revealed that he reached out to JoJo Siwa prior to the GRAMMYs to ask if she’d perform with him.

As he strolled down the red carpet with his mom right by his side, DaBaby commented on his so-called feud with the children’s star, admitting what happened between them behind-the-scenes afterward.

“I actually reached out to see if she wanted to perform with me at the Grammys,” The rapper revealed on Sunday. “But I heard she’s somewhere working on a project of her own. I won’t say too much. I don’t want to put her business out there. She’s somewhere filming something, though, but I definitely reached out.”

If you’ll recall, this all stems from some wordplay on DaBaby’s part, which ended up causing fans all over the internet to think he was dissing a 17-year-old. After his name started trending and folks continued to go after him, the Carolina rapper clarified that his line referencing Siwa in the freestyle wasn’t a diss, the word “b**ch” just happened to be the next word in his rap following the mention of the Youtube sensation.

To calm down all of the commotion, DaBaby laughed off anyone thinking he would diss Siwa, even going on to clarify that his daughter is in fact a huge fan of JoJo.