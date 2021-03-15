Bossip Video

Naya Rivera fans are really upset following Sunday night’s GRAMMY Awards, where the star was noticeably absent from the annual In Memoriam tribute.

During the last night’s ceremony, the biggest night in music honored singers and musicians that passed away within the past year, including names like MF DOOM, Little Richard, and Kenny Rogers. Unfortunately, though, there was a major oversight on the Academy’s part, as Naya Rivera was not included in the on-air tribute. While she was best known for being an actress, she was a singer, as well, which caused fans to take to social media to share their outrage. Plus, she was actually nominated for multiple GRAMMYs in the past, making the snub that much more egregious.

“Naya Rivera was a singer, not just an actress,” wrote one Twitter user. “She was a two time Grammy nominee. Had a career that spanned more than two decades. She died saving her son’s life. The fact that the @RecordingAcad didn’t see fit to include her in the In Memoriam section is disgraceful.” Another fan wrote, “since the #GRAMMYs didn’t mention her i’ll do it. rest in peace naya rivera you beautiful angel we love you and miss you so much.” https://twitter.com/QUEENREVlVAL/status/1371275196393480199?s=20

While her name wasn’t included in the broadcast ceremony, Naya Rivera is listed in the 63rd GRAMMY Awards program book along with dozens of others we lost this past year.

Not including the Glee star in the tribute wasn’t the only thing The GRAMMYs got wrong. MF DOOM fans were upset to see the late rapper’s name spelled with lowercase letters during the In Memoriam tribute, as he commonly spoke on his preference that his stage name be written in all capital letters.