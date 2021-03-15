Bossip Video

It’s almost time!

This Friday, Marvel Studios and Disney+ will premiere their highly-anticipated new series The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. We were fortunate enough to get an advance screener for the first episode and it does NOT disappoint. Peep what our editor Jason “Jah” Lee had to say about it last week.

We’re pretty sure that most of you will agree after Friday. However, if you’re interested, intrigued and your comic book nerd excitement hasn’t already been jostled enough, Marvel has just released a two-minute final trailer for Falcon and Winter Soldier that has enough electric action to keep the state of Texas lit during the next historic snowstorm.

This past weekend Marvel released two clips from the series that highlight the banter, wit, comedy, and friction between Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes as they attempt to work together for a common cause. The results are very, very entertaining.

Remember that first trailer that aired during the Super Bowl? The one with the staring contest? Well, it appears that the juvenile game will be a recurring theme in Falcon and the Winter Solider if this second clip is any indication.

During a recent interview with Variety, Marvel president Kevin Feige expressed his excitement about the new series, telling fans that Disney Plus created a new realm of possibility for long-form storytelling and a chance to take a further look at the humanity of The Falcon’s character.

“Suddenly, what had been a classic passing of the torch from one hero to another at the end of ‘Endgame’ became an opening up of our potential to tell an entire story about that. What does it really mean for somebody to step into those shoes, and not just somebody but a Black man in the present day?” Fiege shared.

We can’t wait to see it!

Jah also participated in the press junket with the show’s creator, executive producer, and showrunner Malcolm Spellman. We will be publishing their conversation later this week.

Our bodies are ready! How bout yours?!