Bossip Video

Last week, news broke that Nicole Young filed for and was denied an emergency restraining order to keep her estranged husband Dr. Dre away from her and now we know that journalist Dee Barnes, one of his past abuse victims, was triggered by that news.

Young alleged in court documents last week that her soon-to-be ex-husband had been sending her death threats, citing a verse from a leaked song where he rapped that she was a “greedy b*tch.” This hasn’t been the first time Young has accused her mogul marital partner of abuse but says in the recent lyricism “he has upped the ante and is now outright threatening me to keep my mouth shut or else.”

Dee Barnes has been vocal about being brutalized by Dr. Dre in the past. Barnes recalled the incident in a Rolling Stone article from August of 1991, telling the reporter that “Dre picked her up” and “began slamming her face and the right side of her body repeatedly against a wall near the stairway.” So it makes sense that after reading about Nicole being denied the restraining order against Dre, Barnes tweeted she was “triggered.”

“This news triggered me… I was also denied restraining order after being brutally assaulted and receiving threats from #DrDre. I’m logging off need a mental health break.”

Barnes did get a chance to tell her truth about Dre on the night of the alleged incident while visiting The Wendy Williams Show a few years ago.

“I’m heading downstairs to go play pool and somebody stops me. We’re looking up against the wall near the steps… and Dre approached me out of nowhere and grabs me… doesn’t say a word. I had short hair… It wasn’t like a wig or anything. It was my hair, attached to me, and he picked me up and lifted me of the ground by hair, slammed me up against the brick wall several times. I didn’t see but supposedly he had a bodyguard with him and he kept the crowd from helping by gunpoint.”

What do YOU think of Dee Barnes’ reaction to Nicole Young’s denial of a restraining order?