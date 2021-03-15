Bossip Video

What happens when you mix tattoo artists, a pandemic, and drinking games? Secret spilling.

BOSSIP’s got a first look at ‘Black Ink Crew: Secrets Unlocked’, a two-part special bringing together fan favorites from all three cities. The group is gathering virtually to celebrate almost 10 years of the beloved franchise while spilling the ink and unlocking secrets to some of the biggest moments in Black Ink history.

Hosted by Eva Marcille the show’s featuring the crews from Black Ink Chi, Black Ink Compton, and the original tattoo and drama delivering crew from the original Black Ink. Comprised of Ceaser, Charmaine, Danielle, Don, KP, Lemeir, Miss Kitty, Phor, Puma, Ryan, Tatti, Teddy, Tim, Vudu Dahl, and Young Bae, the group will also be joined by special guests and answer tough questions about their franchises.

On tonight’s premiere, Eva makes the group play a game of “Truth Or Truth” and the rules are simple; answer at least one of two questions truthfully. But, if someone is feeling brave enough they can “truth or truth” it and actually answer both questions, and as a result, the entire cast will have to drink.

When Eva asks Black Ink head honcho Ceaser if there’s anyone in his shop he’d trade for someone from another franchise, he answers without hesitation; “I’d trade Donna for Phor. I’d definitely trade Donna.”

Eva then asks Ceaser if there’s ever been a time in the past when he should’ve “fired himself”—like he’s fired Donna [multiple times], Sky, Walt, and pretty much everyone else that’s walked through the door of his shop.

“Oh hell, yeah!” says Cease. “I’d have fired myself a couple times, especially seasons 2, 3, and 4, there were a lot of mistakes I made. I was tripping!”

‘Black Ink Crew: Secrets Unlocked’ Part One airs tonight, Monday, March 15 at 9 p.m. ET.