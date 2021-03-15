“Social Society” Exclusive: Natalie Nunn Says Her Bad Girls Club Beef With Tanisha Thomas Got So Bad They Physically Fought

Girl fight!

On this week’s episode of “Social Society”, host Kendall Kyndall along with a lineup of experts, dig into the societal stereotype of the “angry black woman.” We have an exclusive clip from the new episode where Natalie Nunn spills on the truth behind the Bad Girls Club Reboot and her online beef with longtime frenemy Tanisha Thomas. Check it out below:

In addition to Natalie Nunn, Kendall will talk to best-selling author and senior contributor to Forbes specializing in diversity, equity and inclusion; Dr. Janice Gassam Asare and Activist and former rapper Queen Yonasda; as they take a deeper look into and break down the “angry black woman” stereotype and what that means for black women in today’s society.

And Kendall’s “Best Friends” are in for a treat with a hilarious comedy skit from Jennah “Miss Jay” Brittany as well as a special musical performance by Hello Sunday.

The new episode of “Social Society” is streaming on ALLBLK today, Monday, March 15th. Will you be watching?

About Social Society: This weekly variety talk show is hosted and co-produced by actor and social media personality Kendall Kyndall (Games People Play). Social Society will provide a fresh look into current trending topics and social buzz, while also featuring the best exclusive sketch comedy. Each episode will invite a variety of influencers, lifestyle experts, and tastemakers to a virtual roundtable for pointed conversations about Black culture, education, race, politics, and everything in between. New episodes streaming every Monday on ALLBLK