Charmaine Bey is spilling secrets about not only #BlackInkChi but a juicy new VH1 special.

As previously reported, Charmaine is part of the crew featured in Black Ink Crew: Secrets Unlocked. Hosted by Eva Marcille the two-part special is spotlighting the casts of Black Ink Chi, Black Ink Compton, and the original Black Ink NY crew. Comprised of not only Charmaine but Ceaser, Danielle, Don, KP, Lemeir, Miss Kitty, Phor, Puma, Ryan, Tatti, Teddy, Tim, Vudu Dahl, and Young Bae, the group is delivering big laughs and even bigger gasps.

During last night’s premiere, Charmaine and her cousin Danielle dished on Dani’s baby fever, Char’s engagement to her now hubby Neek Bey and Ryan Henry being the biggest flirt on the Chicago cast.

“You! You’re the biggest flirt!” said Charmaine. “Ryan doesn’t act like he a flirt, he acts all shy and innocent but he’s probably the one texting you later, sliding in the DMs…”

Interestingly enough, before the episode aired the reality star was featured on BOSSIP’s #RealityRecap and during a “Secrets Unlocked” game she said that she couldn’t reveal which cast member was “most likely to hook up with a fan” but several IG live viewers alleged it was forever flirtatious Ryan.

“I can’t answer that because I don’t want no smoke, BOSSIP ain’t finna get me in trouble! We gon’ let the people in the comments decide what they think.”

Charmaine also told BOSSIP that if she had to choose a cast member from the NY franchise to join the Chicago crew, she’d pick Sky before noting that she already nabbed Miss Kitty from NY to work at her Second City Ink shop.

“Who would I bring from Black Ink New York to Chicago? I would bring Sky,” Charmaine told BOSSIP. I feel like Sky would come through and turn Chicago up! Sky is a ball of fun, that’s the first person that comes to my mind but I got Kitty! I don’t have to bring anybody from New York to Chicago, she’s holding it down and she’s representing New York and Chicago and now she’s representing Second City Ink—period!”

In related Charmaine news, during an exclusive with our sister site, MadameNoire she explained why she won’t be caught fighting on national TV again. According to Charmaine, she’s over it, in particular, because she wants to be a good example for her daughter Nola and future children.

“I don’t feel like I need to explain myself, but I just don’t want to think that you have to be the loud, ghetto, ratchet person in the room to get attention,” she told MadameNoire. “You don’t have to be a fighter if you’re not a fighter and it’s ok. But if you watch TV and you’re not a fighter and them people come to your page saying you can’t fight, it’s almost like it was normalized in a weird way. “I would never want to pass those things down to my children. But I feel like with the new relationship with VH1, things are absolutely going to change,” she added. “Big Fish [Entertainment] is no longer in the picture. It’s ok to have drama and it’s ok to even verbally argue and that can be toxic, too, but let’s just start with the physical. Somebody can be in my face all day talking smack, I’ll talk smack all day. But when it comes down to throwing stuff and hitting each other, I would just rather not. I feel like TV would even be better if you felt you were safe, but it’s also about feeling that you’re safe when you’re having these conversations. Because most likely, you wouldn’t be having these conversations with these people if it wasn’t for the TV show. So it’s just about feeling that you’re safe in general. And we’re Black women. It’s time to change the narrative.”

Catch the next episode of Black Ink Crew: Secrets Unlocked Monday, March 22 at 9 PM ET on VH1.