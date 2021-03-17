Bossip Video

New beef, who dis?

There’s apparently some shade ensuing between two #RHOA stars and it centers around “strippergate”, someone’s “funny” actions, and Kenya Moore.

On the latest episode, viewers saw Shamea Morton throw a girls’ night for her fellow “nieces”; Porsha Williams, Drew Sidora, LaToya Ali, and Marlo Hampton.

Things didn’t go smoothly however because Drew and LaToya got into over Drew’s “not respecting marriage” shade and LaToya’s comments about Drew “bumping and grinding” on Bolo The Entertainer.

That same night Porsha also questioned why both Marlo and LaToya copied Kenya Moore’s “It Wasn’t Me” hashtag on social media regarding that Bolo threesome rumor. After the story broke on the blogs, all three of the ladies hashtagged “#ItWasntMe” on social media to deny being involved in the tryst.

According to Marlo however, it was just a “coincidence” that she used Kenya’s hashtag and furthermore, Porsha can’t regulate who she’s friends with. She also said that she HAD to clear her name in the strippergate “scandal” because her nephew saw the headlines about it.

In the RHOA After Show, Porsha and Shamea pointed out that Marlo might be suddenly feeling “guilty” about switching sides and becoming a “Kenya agent” since their reconciliation.

“At this point yeah definitely just felt in my spirit that she was moving funny,” said Porsha. It was confirmed when Kenya did the campaign hashtag “It Wasn’t Me” and then Latoya posted hers and then Marlo posted hers. You know I’m pretty smart, I was like ‘Okay, boom i see what it is!’ But because I still wanted to get confirmation—maybe I’m nice and cared about the girl. So that’s when we got to Shamea’s party and we asked her about it and she blew up on us!”

Shamea and Porsha also noted that Marlo was quick to clear up that rumor, but never cleared up far worse rumors like Kenya constantly accusing her of prostitution, and sleeping with men for money. With that, Porsha’s convinced that Kenya is using “gullible” Marlo to “turn on her.”

“You decide to go online for this but you decide not to fight for your name when Kenya has labeled you as a whore and a prostitute?!” said Porsha on the RHOA After Show. “So that’s why when she went online for this it just showed that when she and Kenya had made up, Kenya had plotted and decided to pick the time to make up with her because she knew Marlo would be so enthusiastic about the friendship and gullible enough to turn on me.”

Porsha has since seemingly blocked Marlo on Instagram….

and it looks like they’re shading each other in IG captions.

Porsha’s reads; “I don’t give a f*** what a b*** gotta say about me…”

and Marlo’s says; “Do we look like we give a f***?”

Do YOU think Kenya plotted to “use” Marlo to turn on Porsha?