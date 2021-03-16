Bossip Video

LeBron James continues to dominate both on and off the court, and while he’s already got a lot on his plate, his latest move might be his most impressive yet.

According to reports from ESPN, a source has confirmed that the Lakers legend is now a partner in the Fenway Sports Group, making the James a part owner of the Boston Red Sox. The Boston Globe first reported the news on Tuesday, revealing that LeBron and his longtime friend and business partner, Maverick Carter, are now partners at Fenway Sports Group. James and Carter own an undisclosed amount of ownership shares of FSG.

In addition to being part owner of the MLB team, the four-time NBA MVP also will become a partial owner of other FSG subsidiaries, including NASCAR team Roush Fenway Racing, sports cable network NESN, and Fenway Sports Management. He previously held a 2% ownership stake in British soccer club Liverpool, the defending EPL champion which also falls under FSG ownership.

While this is obviously business that takes place in the East coast, this is exactly the kind of deal LeBron seemed to be focused on when he made the move to Los Angeles a few years ago. While he’s still very much in his basketball prime, it’s clear that James is always focusing on his next steps off the court.

But according to Lakers owner Jeanie Buss, they’ll have LeBron as long as he stays in the NBA, so he’s not set to give up basketball any time soon.