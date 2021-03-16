Bossip Video

Father, God…

Tragedy struck Pembroke Pines, Florida yesterday afternoon when a single-engine Beechcraft Bonanza airplane crashed landed in the middle of a residential street. According to CBS Miami, three people have died as a result of both the fiery explosion and impact that the plane made with a car that was traveling directly into the crash path.

A neighbors Ring doorbell camera caught the entire thing on video…

The scared-to-death homeowner spoke about what she experienced:

“We heard like a bomb, like a tremendous noise and everything was on fire and it dived into a car,” said Anabel Fernandez. “I live right here. I walk with my babies every day. The plane could have got us all. I am in shock.”

There was a little boy in the passenger seat of the car that took the plane’s initial impact. He has reportedly passed away at the hospital. The woman driving the car has not been identified but she is said to have survived the crash despite being trapped in the car next to the burning plane.

The two passengers inside the plane died on impact.

What a devastatingly sad story and a tragic coincidence. Rest in peace to all parties involved and sincerest prayers up for their families.