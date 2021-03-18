RADIO BAAAAES

In honor of Women’s History Month, we’re celebrating the game-changers, tastemakers and move-makers in every industry starting with radio where multitalented ladies with faces for TV get us through the day, lace lucky callers with prize packs, play our fave jams and melt the gram with morning/midday slays.

Over the years, radio has evolved beyond FM waves into podcasting, digitally syndicated franchises and launching pads for media mavens like Nessa Diab who used her platform to fight the NFL’s growing list of injustices against Colin Kaepernick.

Last year, the outspoken personality called out the organization after discovering that her boyfriend and former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick was falsely listed as “retired” on his profile.

She posted a screenshot while slamming the NFL, reminding fans of Kap’s allegations against the league.

“The @NFL @nflcommish @NFLPA lying on their NFL website claiming @Kaepernick7 ‘retired.’ Colin did NOT retire,” she tweeted. You cowards blackballed him bc he peacefully protested against police brutality. He’s a Superbowl QB & should be playing bc his stats show that.”

12 hours later, Kaepernick’s page was magically updated to “UFA” (Unrestricted Free Agent) thanks to Nessa whose spent the last few years dragging Roger Goddell and the whole entire NFL.

“And you [Roger Goodell] STILL have [Colin Kaepernick] blackballed for peacefully protesting,” she said in reply to his Black Lives Matter statement that shockingly-but-not-very-shockingly omitted Colin Kaepernick.

Are you still keeping it locked to a radio station in your city? Tell us down below and peep the absolute baddest Radio Baes in the game on the flip.