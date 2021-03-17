Bossip Video

DeShaun Watson is being sued for sexual assault. He denies the allegations and claims the lawyer demanded a settlement before the lawsuit was filed.

DeShaun Watson has spent his offseason focused on being traded from the Texans after being unhappy with the franchise’s hiring of Nick Caserio as general manager in January. All the talk surrounding Deshaun this year has been one question: what team is he going to?

While he has laid low during all the trade talk, Deshaun had to resurface this week once a lawsuit was filed against him. According to the New York Post, a 25-year-old woman has filed a lawsuit against the baller for sexual assault.

Tony Buzbee, the Houston-based attorney representing the alleged victim, told Fox 26 in Texas that Watson was getting a massage from the unidentified woman when the 25-year-old “went too far.” Watson refuted the claim on Twitter after Buzbee made a social media post about the lawsuit. “As a result of a social media post by a publicity-seeking plaintiff’s lawyer, I recently became aware of a lawsuit that has apparently been filed against me,” Watson wrote. “I have not yet seen the complaint, but I know this: I Have never treated any woman with anything than the utmost respect. The plaintiff’s lawyer claims that this isn’t about money, but before filing suit he made a baseless six-figure settlement demand, which I quickly rejected.”

Details of the situation and the lawsuit are scarce, but Deshaun has made one thing clear: he isn’t settling this or giving up any money and will fight to the end. Watson is committed to clearing his name and will be given the chance as the case proceeds and, eventually, heads to trial. You can view Tony Buzbee’s full Instagram post below.