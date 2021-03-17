Bossip Video

History is repeating itself in Nick Cannon’s world.

In case you missed it, we reported a few weeks back that Los Angeles-based Dj (and quite the baddie) Abby De La Rosa was expecting twin babies with tv star Nick Cannon. Abby has been sharing details about her Ncredible pregnancy journey on Instagram, even sharing the gender reveal for her twin boys. At first, the mother threw hints about who her “Ncredible” baby daddy was, eventually confirming it in a comment to one of Nick’s fans.

As Abby counts down the days until her two blessings are here, she’s been monitoring her growing babies, even giving them nicknames similar to Nick’s first set of twins They’re calling the unborn baby boys “Dem Boyz.” How cute!

Dem Boyz sounds similar to Dem Babies, the name affectionately appointed to Nick and Mariah’s twins, son Moroccan and daughter Monroe, years ago. Abby shared the nickname over a sonogram video of the baby boys with the song “We Dem Boyz” by Wiz Khalifa playing over the video.

In related news, Abby has who Instagram page called “Club Tummy” featuring Nick’s Ncredible logo behind her as she spins records for her baby and mommy supporters. Are you feeling entertained?

What do you think about Abby and Nick’s twins’ nickname?