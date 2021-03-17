Bossip Video

A conservative curmudgeon and Cardi faced off and the result was a “submissive” splattered Twitter kerfuffle that lasted hours and included talks of brother/hubby hunching. Ultimately it was less effective than a dollop of grease put on a sunken scalp.

On Tuesday, Candace Owens set her sights on Cardi B (again) this time after Belcalis’ GRAMMYS performance of “WAP” alongside Megan Thee Stallion. Candace was a guest on The Tucker Carlson show and said the “WAP” performance contributed to “a weakening of American society.”

“We are seeing the destruction of American values and American principles, and it’s terrifying. I think parents should be terrified that this is the direction that our society is heading towards. We are weakening America — that’s really what we should be talking about. This is a weakening of American society,” Owens said. “We are about to see the end of an empire.”

Cardi saw it and told her fans on Twitter that she was ecstatic that she was a trending topic on Fox News per the usual.

That led to Candace “Just For Me”-ly making a statement. The two then traded jabs.

“I don’t work for Fox News, Belcalis, nor do I take issue with you having success, “wrote Candace. “I take issue with you being used to encourage young women to strip themselves of dignity.

Men typically treat women how they treat themselves. You know that.”

The two then went back and forth for HOURSSSS. Cardi posted a nude pic of Melania Trump and said she “inspired” WAP, then Candace accused Cardi of being obsessed with the Trumps in a pot meet kettle-ish moment.

To contrast Candace’s point, Cardi shared a Tweet of Candace being obsessed with her, noting that she could be a leader for the Black revolution of free thought.

There was also a mini-debate about being a submissive spouse complete with a video of Candace “disappointing feminists” by making her man a sandwich while 9 months pregnant.

Ultra Sheen suppressed Candace was not amused.

But HERE’S where things took an even shadier turn.

Candace threatened to sue Cardi for posting a tweet about Candace’s brother and Candace’s husband having sex and leaving Candace out of their alleged in-law smash session. Cardi then threatened to countersue.

According to Cardi, the husband and brother’s “smacking balls and c***ks” tweet is real and came straight from Candace’s panini-pressed fingers, so she stands by it. She also said she’ll sue Candace for claiming she and her team Photoshopped it.

“Only one of us has a husband that sleeps around,” said Candace.

Now, why’s Offset in this?

Candace then did a 13-minute video on her WAP war with Cardi (don’t worry, we’ll spare you) and Cardi laughed it off before suggesting that they’ll see each other in court while wearing thongs.

In case you’re wondering WHY Candace loooooooves to social media spar with Cardi it’s because it’s always timed around somethings she’s trying to promote. It’s doubtful she actually even cares about anything Cardi-related but she NEEDS eyes on her projects.

Back in September, Candace said on the “The Ben Shapiro Show” that Cardi was “illiterate” sending Belcalis into a Twitter tizzy. Then she dropped her book “Blackout.”

On Friday, Candace’s talk show will premiere on The Daily Wire and she and her six strands are ecstatic that Cardi is her “hype man.”

The. jig. is. up…

and clearly, even Cardi sees it.

Hit that block button, Belcalis.

What do YOU think about the never-ending WAP war???