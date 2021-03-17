Bossip Video

As they should…

Kobe Bryant‘s family is seeking to secure a trademark for both “Mamba” and “Mambacita,” his nickname and the nickname of his daughter Gianna, in order to brand a line of clothes and sneakers according to TMZ. An application has been filed with the U.S. Patent and Trademark office and approval is pending.

The application, filed on March 10, 2021, states that the names will be used mostly for “shirts, skirts, pants, shorts, bottoms, socks, dresses, jackets, hoodies, etc.” It is unclear whether this brand would be independent of Nike who currently manufactures the Kobe Bryant sneaker but without the name “Mamba” attached. It would make sense considering the brand’s long history with the deceased legend but only time will tell.

This could very well just be a preemptive measure to prohibit uncouth cash-chasers from capitalizing on a legacy that they have nothing to do with. It’s only right that the Bryant family retain full ownership of the name known the world over.

Kobe’s family has filed for a number of different trademarks since the tragic death of the NBA star and his daughter Gianna last year including “Mamba Sports Academy,” “Mambacita,” “Lady Mambas,” “Lil Mambas” and more.

As Bossip previously reported, the formerly-named Mamba Sports Academy rightfully chose to remove the name from its business to honor the family’s desire to seek a trademark. A decision that some slow-witted fans took as disrespect. Those people have obviously never done business nor have very much common sense as the Bryant family was fully involved with the decision.