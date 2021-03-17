Bossip Video

Here we go…

All week we’ve been keeping you updated on the Derek Chauvin murder trial for the killing of George Floyd. In yesterday’s update, there were rumblings that the judge might side with Chauvin’s defense attorneys on the issue of the publicly announced settlement that George Floyd’s family was awarded from the city of Minneapolis. They believed that the historic amount would give the jury 27 million reasons to decide that their client is guilty. Not that they needed any more reason outside of the VIDEO RECORDING OF HIM COMMITTING MURDER but we digress.

Today, according to USAToday, Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill questioned the 8 jurors who had already been chosen to serve the trial about their reaction to the $27 million news. Two men, a 20-something Hispanic man, and a 30-something white man said they were shocked and swayed by the news, particularly the unprecedented amount of money granted.

“Why would an “innocent” party agree to pay that sort of money if they weren’t indeed guilty?”, is the question that begs. Both of those men were dismissed and two alternate jurors will be selected from the pool.

A Black man in his 40s was officially seated today making him juror number eight of twelve.

As a side note, it was reported that Judge Cahill was “visibly angry” at media reports that intricately described the security protocol for this trial. There is no doubt that the city is concerned about a “Captiol riot” akin to January 6 if we, the public, do not get the outcome that we want. Minneapolis has already spent weeks and likely millions of dollars to build barricades and obstructions on the streets leading up to the courthouse.