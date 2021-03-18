Bossip Video

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s divorce has taken yet another turn.

Angelina Jolie claims to have “proof and authority in support” of her domestic abuse claims against her estranged husband, according to legal documents obtained by Us Weekly. Not only that, she’s ready to provide said evidence during their upcoming divorce trial.

The filing was submitted on March 12, stating that the actress is willing to testify about the alleged abuse along with testimony provided by her and Pitt’s six children: Maddox, 19; Pax, 17; Zahara, 16; Shiloh, 14; and twins Knox and Vivienne, 12.

While the documents do not provide any details about the alleged violence, a source close to Brad Pitt has dismissed the claims as an attempt to “hurt” the star.

“Over the past four and a half years there have been a number of claims made by Angelina that have been reviewed and not substantiated,” the insider told Us Weekly. “The children have been used by Angelina to hurt Brad before and this is more of that behavior. This leaking of documents by her fourth or fifth set of lawyers has been done to hurt Brad.”

Jolie and Pitt tied the knot in 2014 after dating for 10 years after meeting on the set of Mr. And Mrs. Smith. Just two years later, they separated due to “irreconcilable differences.” Now, nearly 5 years after first filing for divorce, the separation has yet to be finalized as they’ve been locked in a messy custody battle.

A source added to US that in June of 2019, Jolie and Pitt tried working toward an “amicable ” co-parenting relationship. As of last year, Brad had filed to seek “50/50 physical and legal custody of the kids,” but the move was to no avail.

Jolie spoke about her ongoing divorce with Pitt in February during an interview with British Vogue revealing that the entire process has “been pretty hard.”

“I’ve been focusing on healing our family,” she continued. “It’s slowly coming back, like the ice melting and the blood returning to my body.”

Following their split in 2016, the FBI and the Department of Child and Family Services began investigating child abuse claims against Brad Pitt. The agencies closed the investigations just a few months later, clearing the actor of the abuse allegations.