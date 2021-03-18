Exclusive Photos: Here’s A First Look At Jamie Foxx’s New Netflix Series, “Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!”

Netflix is less than a month away from the premiere of Jamie Foxx’s new sitcom “Dad Stop Embarrassing Me” and to mark the arrival of the hilarious new trailer Bossip is excited to exclusively premiere some wild photos from the series.

Remember when we used to do “Caption This” posts all the time back in the day? These photos are perfect for that. Please comment with your captions below! Check out the trailer which Netflix just released this morning.

Here’s a synopsis of the show:

Brian Dixon (Jamie Foxx), successful business owner and bachelor, just became a full-time father to his teenage daughter Sasha (Kyla-Drew). Determined to be the best father he can be, Brian’s going to need all the help he can get from his dad (David Alan Grier) and sister (Porscha Coleman) — and Sasha’s going to need all the help she can get learning how to deal with her new, lovingly chaotic. Full of heart and humor, Dad Stop Embarrassing Me is inspired by Foxx’s real-life relationship with daughter Corinne Foxx, who also serves as executive producer. The multi-cam sitcom reunites Foxx with showrunner Bentley Kyle Evans (The Jamie Foxx Show) and is directed by Ken Whittingham (black-ish).

Y’all already know this is about to be GOOD.

We fell in love with Jamie Foxx doing character work on “In Living Color” so we already know he’s about to be in his bag with this show. We can only imagine the stories behind these characters.

Jamie says this one is named Calvin…

Pure comedy

This one is begging for a caption too:

The series premieres April 14th on Netflix.