This is very, very bad…

Sports fans are well-aware that Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson wants out of the longhorn state to find greener pastures with another NFL franchise. The story has been rife with drama for several weeks now. However, the news has recently broken has put Deshaun under the type of scrutiny that makes petty sports drama pale in comparison.

According to TMZ, three women, all massage therapists, have filed lawsuits against Watson claiming that he sexually assaulted them during sessions. A Daily Mail report states that the first woman, who filed suit under “Jane Doe” to protect her privacy, claimed Watson contacted her via Instagram in March of 2020. When she arrived she says that Deshaun made it clear that he wanted sex. She says that he guided her hands toward his penis several times before exposing himself and touching her with the tip.

She also says that Watson made a veiled threat, telling her: ‘I know you have a career and a reputation, and I know you would hate for someone to mess with yours, just like I don’t want anyone messing with mine.’

She also claims that he later attempted to apologize via text.

The second “Jane Doe” to file suit says Watson contacted her in August of 2020 with essentially the same M.O. He allegedly sent her a message on Instagram and when she arrived he exposed himself and touch her hand with his penis. She also says that Watson asked her to apply oil to his anus. The woman says at that point she ended the session and took an Uber back to the airport to return home.

The TMZ report states that a third “Jane Doe” has also come forward with almost the exact same story. She alleges that she was contacted via Instagram in December of 2020 and made an appointment. During this session, Watson is alleged to have attempted to force “Jane” to perform oral sex on him after aggressively insisting that she massage his inner thighs and inner glutes.

If those details were not troubling enough, there’s this:

She claims Watson “got more aggressive” — and eventually “coerced [Jane Doe] to move her mouth toward his penis, forcing [Jane Doe] to perform oral sex on him.”

The woman claims she never consented to the sex act … and actually “blacked out for a few minutes from the fear.”