LeToya Luckett and Toya Johnson are dropping the mask on their healthy hair secrets.

International beauty brand Mielle Organics, the #1 Growth and Moisture Black-Owned natural hair care company, has announced that the stunning sistas are ambassadors for their 2021 Unmasked: I Know My Roots series.

The multi-part campaign features not only LeToya and Toya but also beauty maven and Founder/CEO Monique Rodriguez.

The ladies are joining Rodriguez to dish on their unmasked experiences with natural hair, mental health, faith, fitness, and more.

According to Monique, it was essential to release the Unmasked: I Know My Roots series during Women’s History Month.

“Unmasked: I Know My Roots” is an elevated take on our journey to empower multicultural women and young girls to showcase their authentic selves unapologetically,” said Monique via a statement about Mielle Organics’ new campaign. “This project is special because it’s a fresh take on Mielle Organics’ ideals as a company and allows me and my fellow ambassadors to show a different side of women’s empowerment.”

A press release notes that The Unmasked: I Know My Roots series is about “empowering multicultural women and young girls” while utilizing the collective voices of Mielle Organics’ notable brand ambassadors “through honest conversations, storytelling, and imagery to encourage them to embrace their natural hair care journey, inner beauty, and authenticity.”

Mielle Organics is having a standout 2021, back in February they announced Megan Thee Stallion as a global ambassador.

To learn more about the 2021 Unmasked I Know My Roots series, visit https://mielleorganics.com/pages/unmasked