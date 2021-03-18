Bossip Video

Victoria Monét is willing to do whatever it takes to go on tour with Silk Sonic.

It’s safe we’re all completely obsessed with Silk Sonic right now. The duo–made up of Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars–has only dropped one song, but with that single release, they’ve managed to completely entrance millions of people.

“Leave The Door Open” became a classic the second it was released, which was followed by fans everywhere begging for the entire album, and of course, a tour. While the state of live music is still up in the air because of the ongoing pandemic, a few festivals have been announced for the end of the year, giving hope to us all that things are on their way back to normal.

With two powerhouse musicians coming together and producing such heat, it’s not surprising that many Silk Sonic fans are musicians themselves. One of those fans is Victoria Monét, who-despite the fact that she just popped out a baby–made sure to get in her audition to go on tour with Anderson and Bruno whenever they hit the road.

She first announced her plan to open for the duo on Wednesday, posting a snippet of her audition tape.

“Dear @silksonic, Whenever the world can tour again “would you please let me opennnn,” she wrote on Instagram. “📺 audition tape tomorrow 10AM PST/1PM EST 🐆💭🤎”

On Thursday, she dropped her audition tape: a Jaguar Live Session that shows just how perfectly she would fit on tour with Silk Sonic. Watch it for yourself down below: