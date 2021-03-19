Bossip Video

Now, that it’s official, bring out the handcuffs and the criminal charges.

Back in December of last year, Bossip reported on a police shooting in Columbus, Ohio in which Franklin County Sheriff’s deputy Jason Meade gunned down a Black, 23-year-old, registered gun owner named Casey Goodson. Casey was accused of waving a gun at SWAT team members and sheriffs who were searching for another man. Casey was approached while entering his home and ordered to drop the “gun” that was actually a Subway sandwich before Meade fired 6 rounds that all connected to Casey’s body. He dropped dead in front of his family as he was unlocking the door.

According to The Columbus Dispatch, Franklin County Coroner has completed an autopsy that found 5 gunshot wounds in Casey’s back and 1 that entered right-to-left. This essentially proves that Casey was not threatening Meade with a weapon but the trigger-happy cop still decided to put multiple rounds into his back.

Casey’s mother, Tamala Payne, is rightfully livid and heartbroken over the loss of her son and now that the “official” paperwork is in she isn’t holding back a single syllable. Earlier this week, she took Meade, and Franklin County Sheriff Dallas Baldwin to task in no uncertain terms on Facebook. She also included copies of the coroner’s report.

Jason Meade should be sent to prison or everyone in Columbus and the surrounding area should make his life a living Hell if they aren’t already. He is currently on administrative leave and Sheriff Baldwin says he will not take further action against his officer until he sees more evidence.

“Like everyone in our community, I want answers about Casey Goodson’s death as soon as possible. However, the coroner’s report today doesn’t provide all of the facts needed to give us those answers. Physical and forensic evidence from the scene, as well as statements from any witnesses, will be crucial in providing the clearest picture of what happened,” Baldwin said in the written statement. “I also want to emphasize that criminal investigations over the years have shown that the physical location of gunshot wounds alone do not always tell the entire story of what happened.”

In contrast, Mayor Andrew Ginther seems to be ready for this case to move forward.

We will be watching this space. Justice for Casey.