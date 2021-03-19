“Love And Marriage Huntsville” Exclusive: Here’s How Melody Got Tricked Into Marital Counseling [VIDEO]

Happy Friday!

We’re just a day away from a brand new episode of “Love And Marriage: Huntsville” and we’ve got an exclusive clip for your viewing pleasure right now! As Melody continues with her plans to move forward in her divorce from Martell, she gets a call from one of their mutual friends Nell Fletcher inviting her over… but there is a big surprise waiting for her when she arrives. Check out the clip below to see how Melody gets duped into marriage counseling:

Dang, would you guys have still gone inside after getting the heads up?

Here’s what else to expect from the episode:

While Marsau forces LaTisha to take a hard look at herself when it comes to her friendship with Melody, Martell seeks advice from Maurice on saving his failing marriage. Later, Melody is tricked into a surprise intervention with Martell.

It’s kinda wild how much we’ve grown invested in the lives of these three couples isn’t it? Do you have a favorite couple from “Love & Marriage: Huntsville”? It definitely changes for us — week by week and season by season!

“Love & Marriage: Huntsville” Episode “Checked Out” airs on Saturday, March 19th at 9PM EST on OWN.

Will you be watching?