When Michelle Obama visits talk shows like Ellen, The Tonight Show, and Jimmy Kimmel Live!, she’s always down for a fun time, which results in some of the most hilarious content ever.

This week, the Former First Lady video-chatted her way onto an episode of The Tonight Show, where she and host Jimmy Fallon decided to have some fun with other folks on Zoom. In a game they call, “Sorry, Wrong Zoom!” the pair dropped into other meetings uninvited to see how the participants reacted to their arrival.

Obviously, the results were absolutely golden.

The unsuspecting individuals in this bit thought they were in a focus group about a cooking show, but instead, they got a surprise visit from Michelle Obama. Throughout their multiple encounters, they interrupted fans talking about things like boxed cake mix as they quickly entered and exited the Zoom before most of them even realized what was going on. Some didn’t even realize who the pair were at all, simply wondering who these odd folks in their Zoom call were.

Above all else, it’s obvious just how much fun Jimmy Fallon and Michelle Obama are having throughout this entire segment. Check it out down below to see the antics for yourself:

Obama stopped by The Tonight Show for the fifth time to chat with Fallon about her new Netflix show, Waffles + Mochi which helps parents at home introduce new and adventurous food options to their kids. In an interview with Bon Appetit, the show’s co-creators Erika Thormahlen and Jeremy Konner dished more about the inspiration behind the adorable new series.

“Waffles and Mochi is a show about a love of food,” shared Thormahlen. “It’s not a love of healthy food. It’s a love letter to food in general, foods from all around the globe. There’s this healthy side effect when you start cooking at home, and the goal isn’t necessarily to eat more vitamins or work your way up the food pyramid. It’s simply to be excited to get in the kitchen and cook with your friends and family.”

Konner added:

“When we first came up with the idea, it was in the model of Food Network cooking shows. But a lot has changed in the last decade in the landscape of food television. And this is a world that now has Chef’s Table and Ugly Delicious, and Salt Fat Acid Heat, and this is really what we got excited about: How do we put puppets and kids into this world and make it more about culture, and excitement about food rather than cooking it? One of the core tenets is that we never talk about food being good for you. We never talk about food being bad for you; we never talk about health food. When Samin Nosrat is eating some incredible bite of something in the streets of Japan, she’s not talking about vitamin content, right? We want kids to eat a piece of broccoli, not because it’s good for you, but because it’s good.”

You can watch the trailer for the show below.