Bossip Video

The annual URBAN ONE HONORS are back!

Heralding the exemplary accomplishments of African American women, this year’s magically melanated tribute show is premiering on Sunday, May 16, 2021, at 9 p.m. ET/8C. In addition to airing on TV One, this year it will be simulcast for the first time on TV One’s sister network CLEO TV.

Grammy-Award-winning biblically blessed songstress, author, syndicated radio personality, Erica Campbell, and award-winning journalist, author, and news anchor Roland Martin will host the event. This year’s theme is ‘Women Leading the Change’ and will highlight the extraordinary contributions of women in business, media, health, politics, leading to impactful change within the Black community. Now in its third year, URBAN ONE HONORS was created to acknowledge and pay homage to individuals and organizations whose work significantly impacts society and culture.

This year’s URBAN ONE HONORS will reflect the tireless effort and triumphant accomplishments achieved by the honorees and include: Voting Rights Champion, dedicated to a fearless leader whose efforts help to build political infrastructure by turning out voters and protecting their votes; Business Alchemist, presented to a leader tapped for successfully breaking the glass ceiling to blaze new trails in corporate America; Investigative Journalism Crusader bestowed upon a media maven who is reframing the national conversation by covering the impediments and contributions made by Black Americans; Health Equality Advocate, awarded to a champion of health who answered the call to eliminate institutional barriers preventing healthcare to those in her community; Reparations Ambassador who is working to break down systemic racism and barriers that have held African Americans back; and the Family Needs Ambassador, presented to a resilient provider of direct service and resources to individuals in crisis within the community she serves.

There will also be of course musical performances, surprise guests, and unprecedented collaborations. Previous Urban One Honors attendees and honorees include Lil Kim, Missy Elliott, Brandy, Ray J, Chance The Rapper, Jamie Foxx, Wale and more.

They were also previously hosted by Chris Tucker and Urban One Founder and Chairwoman Cathy Hughes to celebrate Radio One’s 40-year legacy.

Will YOU be watching the 2021 Urban One Honors Sunday, May 16, 2021, at 9 p.m. ET/8C?