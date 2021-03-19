“Belle Collective” Reunion Exclusive: Marie and Latrice Still Aren’t Over “Bundle Gate” [VIDEO]

Jackson we have a problem!

Sadly the first season of “Belle Collective” is coming to an end, but the good news is — there’s a reunion going down and it’s happening tonight! Egypt Sherrod hosts Part 1 of the “Belle Collective” where we’ll gets updates from the cast members about everything we saw this season. What do you think the Southern belles will say bout their biggest conflicts in part one of this tell-all reunion special? One thing we know for sure — the beef between Latrice and Marie over the “bundle gate” argument that happened at the first brunch we saw Lateshia host, will be a big part of tonight’s reunion episode. Check out a clip below:

Part one of the reunion for “Belle Collective” airs tonight, Friday March 19th at 10pm on OWN.

Will you be watching? Who was your favorite from this season — Antoinette, Lateshia, Latrice, Marie or Tambra? We definitely feel like Tambra stayed the most neutral out of the group this season. Marie was definitely the most divisive. Everybody definitely had their moments. What were some of your favorite moments from the season? We loved the Black Love dinner! And we also love how Marie worked on her relationship with her son and helped him with his issues with his kids’ moms.