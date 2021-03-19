Bossip Video

It’s officially a wrap for an OWN reality TV couple.

According to court papers exclusively obtained by BOSSIP, “Love & Marriage Hunstville” stars Martell and Melody Holt are officially divorced. On March 12, an Alabama judge granted Martell and Melody a divorce with grounds listed as “incompatibility of temperament” or irreconcilable differences.

According to the official docs obtained by BOSSIP, both parties shall exercise joint legal and joint physical custody of their four minor children by determining their own weekly schedule. Neither will pay child support and both will share expenses. Alimony was not awarded to either party and the estranged spouses agreed to dissolve multiple businesses in which they hold joint interests including Holt & Holt Custom Homes, LLC.

As BOSSIP previously reported Melody, filed for divorce from her longtime spouse saying that their marriage suffered an “irretrievable breakdown” and there was no chance that they’d get back together. Melody asked that neither side have to pay the other child support, and both should continue having joint physical and legal custody of their children.

Later, allegations surfaced that Martell fathered a child outside of marriage with a woman who was his multi-year mistress whom he previously called a “peasant.” On the current season of “Love & Marriage Huntsville,” Martell confirmed that the rumors were true but also alleged that Melody was unfaithful because “she stopped doing things to him, so she had to be doing them to someone else.” Melody vehemently denied the claims.

Melody is currently pouring her frustrations from her divorce into a song aptly titled “Tell Tale Signs.” Releasing tomorrow, March 20, the song features lyrics that include;

“Rather be alone cuz you’ve got issues. Stop calling my phone. I don’t miss you. Remember when you didn’t care? Keep that energy right there. We ain’t even gotta speak for real. Just when you want to see the kids.”

What do YOU think about Melody and Martell’s divorce officially being finalized???