Joey Bada$$ is letting the world know about an unfortunate experience he had during a recent trip to Disney World.

On Saturday, the New York native took to Instagram to share his interaction with theme park employees after a relative was denied entry due to COVID-19 safety protocols. According to Joey, his autistic cousin wasn’t allowed into Disney World because he refused to wear a mask. He went on to explain that the child doesn’t like wearing a face-covering because it makes him feel like he is suffocating.

“Never coming back to Disney again,” the rapper declared in his caption. “Here’s Luis, Cameron, and Kaitlyn and they just turned away an autistic child at Disney World because he didn’t want to wear his mask. The child thinks the mask is suffocating, the child also has no idea why it is even a requirement. Not to mention that, kids under 2, doesn’t have to wear a mask.” He continued, writing, “These guys have completely ruined my family’s trip. We came out here 30+ for my daughters bday and they turned my lil cousin away, can’t even enjoy this experience anymore.”

According to Disney’s COVID-19 protocol, all masks over the age of 2 have to wear a mask, with no exceptions for any sort of special needs–which seems to be the problem here. As of now, they have not responded to the accusations.