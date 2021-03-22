Kylie asked fans TO DO WHAT???

At this point, everyone should know celebs are the cheapest people alive no matter how wealthy they are. No, seriously, they will pinch every single penny despite raking in zillions like Kylie Jenner who set Twitter ABLAZE after asking fans to donate money to her makeup artist’s GoFundMe cause.

Yep, you read that right: an almost-billionaire from a wealthy family of millionaires asked her regular-shmegular fans for donations for her makeup artist Samuel Rauda’s medical expenses following a serious car accident last weekend.

The 23-year-old lip kit mogul Jenner posted a request for fans to contribute while giving a measly $5,000 to the cause without a shred of self-awareness.

“May God watch over you and protect you @makeupbysamuel,” Jenner wrote. “Everyone take a moment to say a prayer for Sam who got into an accident this past weekend. And swipe up to visit his families go fund me.”

Naturally, social media spiraled into a frenzy over Kylie–the highest-paid celebrity of 2020, according to Forbes, with an estimated net worth of $900 million–having THEE AUDACITY to ask fans for money.

Despite the day-long Kylie klobbering, Rauda surpassed his initial fundraising goal of $60,000. Other celebs like Bella Thorne and Sofia Richie contributed a combined $8,000.

The GoFundMe page is steadily approaching $100,000 with an updated $120,000 goal.

Would you donate money to a wealthy celeb’s GoFundMe? Is Kylie wrong or dead wrong for asking fans to donate to her cause? Tell us down below and peep the Twitter hysteria over Kylie’s baffling request on the flip.