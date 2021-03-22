Bossip Video

This is an amazing break in the case…if it’s real…

We can only pray that this is the key piece of evidence that the Johnson family needs to find out who is responsible for the death of their boy. We’ve been following the story of the mysterious death of Kendrick Johnson for several years now since 2013. For those who aren’t aware, we highly suggest you go back and read our coverage of his tragic death and the shady circumstances that surround it. Kendrick’s body was found upright and wrapped in a wrestling mat inside Lowndes High School gym. After being declared cold by the FBI, the case was recently reopened by Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk.

Today we are reluctantly happy to report that Sheriff Paulk has announced that the department has in their possession an audio recording that appears to be someone confessing to Kendrick’s murder. Here’s why we are “reluctantly happy.”

According to Fox 5 Atlanta, the recording was obtained by Kendrick’s mother who bought it from someone claiming it could be helpful to the new case. It was not reported how much Jackie Johnson paid for this conveniently key piece of evidence but we have some serious questions.

Who randomly contacted the Johnsons about this tape? How long have they had it? Why didn’t they come forward before? Is the tape real? Why does the person who sold it believe it to be real? We could go on but you get the point.

We pray to sweet baby Jesus in swaddling clothes that this tape isn’t just some scam to draw a couple of dollars out of a grieving and desperate family. It’s sad that we even have to be that cynical about such a potential case-breaking development but people ain’t s#!t these days and a bit of skepticism is required when considering how low some folks are willing to go for the dough.

The police are working to verify the recording and the questions we asked above. Sheriff Paulk seems to feel the same way we do.

“If it’s a hoax, it’s a very, very cruel hoax to do to Mrs. Johnson,” he said.

We shall see. Watch this space.