Time really flies!

It’s already been seven years since “Basketball Wives” star Evelyn Lozada and her former MLB baller ex Carl Crawford welcomed their son Leo into the world. Over the weekend, the famous co-parents celebrated Leo’s 7th trip around the sun with a Fortnite-themed birthday party.

The occasion was decorated to fit the video game theme, complete with palm trees, drop boxes of “ammo” and fake canisters of toxic waste. Carl Crawford and Evelyn even came together in a photo with their growing son to cement the occasion. How sweet!

Carl posted a sweet message to the birthday boy through his record label’s Instagram page, writing. “I wanna wish a Happy 7th birthday to my lil stud @therealcarlleocrawford.”

Both Evelyn and Carl seem to be doing great as co-parents now, several years after calling it quits. The couple ended things in 2017 after getting engaged in 2013.

In June 2016, Carl was cut from his job with the Los Angeles Dodgers and since then he’s been flourishing as a music mogul. Under his 1501 empire, Carl introduced the world to Meg Thee Stallion, and recently he’s been christening artists like Erica Banks into the music industry with her hit “Buss It.” Reportedly, Crawford has fathered two other children after his Evelyn relationship but appears to still be single.

Evelyn has returned to the small screen, reappearing on “Basketball Wives’ since their break up. In 2020, Evelyn defended Carl on social media after he was popped for a domestic violence charge. The mother claimed to have never been touched violently by her ex.