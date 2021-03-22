Bossip Video

Krispy Kreme is doing their part in honoring citizens who help keep others safe by getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

The COVID-19 vaccines are finally starting to touch down worldwide and normal life seems to be on the horizon. President Biden has made good on his promise to get the vaccines readily available and plans to have doses for everyone available before summer 2021. Now that the vaccines are making their way around, it’s time for capitalism and brands to attach themselves to the hype, as always. According to Complex, Krispy Kreme is willing to feed people who get their shots every day for the rest of the year.

“We all want to get COVID-19 behind us as fast as possible and we want to support everyone doing their part to make the country safe by getting vaccinated as soon as the vaccine is available to them,” Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme’s Chief Marketing Officer, said in an emailed statement to Complex.

That’s a doughnut a day, and if you’ve ever had one while that gorgeous light is on, you can see how this is a win for everyone involved. With the way America has been acting as of late, this might push some of the COVID non-believers to get the vaccine and that’s exactly what we need. For now, the offer is only good in the United States, but let just hope the lines aren’t too long and we can all enjoy this offer.