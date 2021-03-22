SocialSociety Exclusive: Da Brat Talks About Going Public With Jesseca Dupart “I Had Never Felt This Way”

Love is a powerful emotion indeed.

“Social Society” continues to celebrate Women’s History Month dedicating this week’s episode to Black Women and Music! Host Kendall Kyndall along with special guest host Jennah “Miss Jay” Brittany took a seat with Da Brat, the first female artists to go platinum, and her girlfriend Jesseca Dupart, CEO of Kaleidoscope Hair Products to discuss their experience finally going public with their relationship. Check out an exclusive clip below:

The episode is streaming on ALLBLK today, Monday, March 22nd.

In addition to Da Brat & Jesseca Dupart, Kendall and Miss Jay will chat with licensed therapist and sex educator Dr. Lexx James, about the adultification of black girls and portrayal of women in music; and Kendall’s “Best Friends” are in for a treat with a special performance by singer/songwriter Dondria

About Social Society: This weekly variety talk show is hosted and co-produced by actor and social media personality Kendall Kyndall (Games People Play). Social Society will provide a fresh look into current trending topics and social buzz, while also featuring the best exclusive sketch comedy. Each episode will invite a variety of influencers, lifestyle experts, and tastemakers to a virtual roundtable for pointed conversations about Black