Things got rather spicy last week when the mother of Tamir Rice, Samaria Rice, hit send on angry social media posts blasting Tamika Mallory, Ben Crump, Shaun King, Lee Merritt, Patirsse Cullors, Melina Abdullah and the entire Black Lives Matter Global Network to step down. She charged the group with “monopolizing and capitalizing” on deaths, pain, grief, and trauma of Black families and their lost loved ones.

Part of being a public figure, especially one entrenched in activism, is that you have to answer the bell when being called out or held into account by those who you want to represent. Samaria Rice is undoubtedly one of those people and her anger and frustration have to be taken seriously and addressed with both directness and humility.

Yesterday, Tamika appeared on The Rickey Smiley Morning Show to speak on Samaria Rice’s statement and talk about where she stands in her long-time work as a freedom fighter and allegations that she is essentially profiting off of her people’s pain.

Tamika also spoke on this issue at greater length alongside Mysonne on their Street Politicians podcast.

On Friday, March 19th, the social justice warrior took to Twitter to share a new episode of the show discussing the allegations that Mrs. Rice brought forth against her.

“There is no comfort in activism”, Mallory tweeted. There’s a lot of trauma in our movement. There’s also a lot of misinformation. I will never allow my voice to be used to diminish anyone’s pain. However, it’s important that we provide truthful clarity.”

During the show, Mys in particular felt that the personal attacks coming specifically from social media users were the most disappointing but, he made it clear that Ms. Rice was completely in the right to speak on how she feels.

Press play below to peep the conversation.

What do you think about Tamika and Mysonne’s response?